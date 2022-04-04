Brokerages Set US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Target Price at $34.50

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOL. UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after buying an additional 1,275,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 697,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECOL stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 299.46 and a beta of 0.87. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

