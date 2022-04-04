Brokerages Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT at $44.38

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 78,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after buying an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,541,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

