Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after purchasing an additional 325,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,869,000 after buying an additional 90,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 74.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

