Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BPY remained flat at $$18.59 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,768. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $19.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.