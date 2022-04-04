Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.