Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Twilio by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie upped their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.
In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
