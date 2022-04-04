Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 24.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

