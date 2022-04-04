Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,895,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $305.57 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

