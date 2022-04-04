Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

PRF opened at $171.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average is $167.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $153.34 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

