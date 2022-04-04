Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,456 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $441.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.47. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

