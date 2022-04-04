Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 145.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.
In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Perrigo (Get Rating)
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
