Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $114.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $9,041,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,771 shares of company stock worth $64,257,438. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

