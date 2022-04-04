BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.71.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BRP by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BRP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

