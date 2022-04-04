Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $83.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Bruker by 24.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 691.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. 869,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker has a 52-week low of $61.42 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

