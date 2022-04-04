Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.92.

NYSE BC opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

