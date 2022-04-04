Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
