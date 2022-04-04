Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $1,629.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,606.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.54) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.68) to GBX 1,836 ($24.08) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,584. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

