BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWXT. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 486,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.