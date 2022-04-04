Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,500.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,492.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,664.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cable One by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cable One by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

