Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) PT Lowered to $2.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 444.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.
Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 417,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
