Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) PT Lowered to $2.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 444.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 417,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

