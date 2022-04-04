Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$170.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$170.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

TSE CM opened at C$151.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$68.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$123.26 and a one year high of C$167.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total value of C$398,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$635,924.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,449 shares of company stock worth $2,721,687.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

