Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 967.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $127.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

