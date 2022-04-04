Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.56.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.