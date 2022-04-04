Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on BiomX Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BiomX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year.

Get BiomX alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BiomX by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in BiomX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX (Get Rating)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.