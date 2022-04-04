Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

In related news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,989 shares of company stock valued at $544,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 929,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after buying an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after buying an additional 654,676 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

