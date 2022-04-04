Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSWC. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 124.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.