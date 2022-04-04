CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 95.8% Higher This Week

CCUniverse (UVU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $18,474.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 95.8% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006979 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.