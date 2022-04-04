CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CECE opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a PE ratio of 182.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

