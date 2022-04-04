Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.61.

CNC opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam grew its position in Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

