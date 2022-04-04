Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $95,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBR. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.41 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

