Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

