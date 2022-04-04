Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

