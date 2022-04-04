ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ECOM opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.93.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 22.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

