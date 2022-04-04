Chardan Capital Lowers Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Neutral

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.05. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,143,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 721,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,296 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences (Get Rating)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.