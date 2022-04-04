Chardan Capital Lowers Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Neutral

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of KLDO stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.05. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.47.
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.
