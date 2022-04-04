Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $119,675,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $139.23 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.