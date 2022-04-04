Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at Summit Insights

Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.73. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.