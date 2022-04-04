Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chemed by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $511.96. 81,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,660. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.16 and its 200-day moving average is $480.33. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

