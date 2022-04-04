ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

CCXI stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

