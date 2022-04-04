Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,636,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

