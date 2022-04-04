Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.32.

NYSE:CVX opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

