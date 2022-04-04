Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.11.

CSSE stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

