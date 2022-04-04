China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CAAS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.81. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

