China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of CAAS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.81. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.