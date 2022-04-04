China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of LFC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,095. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
