China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of LFC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,095. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,577 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 819,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.