China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZNH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of ZNH stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.35. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
