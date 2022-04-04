China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZNH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.35. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

