Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.26. 1,403,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.