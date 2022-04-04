CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

CIM Commercial Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,581. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

