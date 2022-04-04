Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.80.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

