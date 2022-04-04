CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $18.02

Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $17.11. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 1,255 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CINC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.