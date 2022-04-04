Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

