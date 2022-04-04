Citigroup Trims Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price to $27.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of EXFY opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Expensify has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expensify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

